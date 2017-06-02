Man, woman, dog rescued from overturned car on Ala Wai Boulevard

Crews rescued a man, woman and a dog from a car that overturned on Ala Wai Boulevard Thursday night.

Honolulu Police say the call came in just after 9 p.m.

Photos show the car resting on its side after the accident, which happened near Liluokalani Avenue.

The busy Waikiki road was temporarily closed as crews responded.

It is unclear what caused the accident. There is no official word on the condition of those involved.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.