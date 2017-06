Maui Police arrested a 59-year-old man for allegedly selling marijuana to high school students in Lahaina.

Undercover officers arrested Francisco Gomes at the Banyan Tree Park Tuesday.

MPD says Gomes had over four grams of pot with him at the time of the arrest.

Gomes is now charged with promoting drugs and resisting arrest.

His bail is set at $2,300.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.