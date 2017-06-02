French visitor who lost leg after shark bite in Kauai waters learns to walk again

A visitor sustained severe injuries to his leg Friday morning after an apparent shark bite at Kekaha Beach on Kauai.

A French visitor who survived a tiger shark bite in Kauai waters six weeks ago is learning to walk again with one leg.

With the help of a prosthetic leg, Baboo Bourdenx took his first steps at a recovery center in France.

"The first really good feeling is when you stand up and you can share you weight on your two legs and you find your balance again. That feels so good," said Bourdenx.

On April 14, the 29-year old French man was surfing at Davidson's Beach in Kekaha. He says he was on his surfboard in between sets when he felt a deep pressure on his shin.

That's when he saw the teeth of what county officials say was a 12-foot tiger shark.

"I think it was for something like ten seconds and then I start fighting with him. Then he released me and this beautiful wave came and just brought me all the way to the shore," said Bourdenx.

Doctors had to amputate his right leg just below the knee.

Bourdenx says he's grateful for the support and aloha he received on Kauai while he was in the hospital.

He says a visit from fellow surfers and shark bite survivors Bethany Hamilton and Mike Coots inspired him.

"It was clear that my life was not done even with one leg. It was so good to just not feel alone far from home," he said.

Bourdenx is a ski instructor in the winter and during the summer -- depending where he is around the world -- he gives surfing or sailing lessons. He says his new reality won't stop him from continuing to live that life.

He hopes to be up and walking on his own by next week and is already making plans for the summer.

"I'm looking to be a standup paddle instructor this summer. I'm doing everything to not change nothing. Just keep doing what I was doing," he said.

Bourdenx has a GoFundMe page to raise money for the different prostheses he says he'll need to be able to walk, ski, and surf again.

