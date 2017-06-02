Hilo charter school says it's being 'forced out' by the DOE after 30 years

The students of Ka Umeke Kaeo Hawaiian Immersion Charter School sing their final songs of the school year, but Thursday's traditional ceremony is marked with sadness. The school says it's packing up and being forced to move after 30 years.



"It was very emotional. I've been here for six years, but we've had kumu who've been here from the beginning," said Ka Umeke Kaeo principal, Olani Lilly.



Originally founded as Kula Kai Aupuni o Keaukaha, the school is one of the first two Hawaiian immersion charter schools in the state with growing numbers now up 100 students K through 2, but Keaukaha Elementary is also growing and the DOE says it need to reclaim the three classrooms used by the Hawaiian charter school.



"Our student enrollment has increased. Back in 2001 we had 280 students. We now have 429 students attending the school... We need to make sure we are taking care of our students," said Department of Education spokeswoman Donalyn Dela Cruz.



Dela Cruz says Keaukaha's principal has been asking the charter school to leave since 2013, but the charter school says the state didn't do enough to help.



"So we put a lot of time efforts and resources into getting off and getting into a permanent site. Because of these road blocks, we were not able to meet the time line," said Lilly.



"Our staff at Keaukaha has gone above and beyond to extending their services if you will to an outside entity," said Dela Cruz.



After years fighting for space at Keaukaha Elementary, Lilly acknowledges this battle is now over and the school is focusing on the future -- finding a permanent home for its haumana.



The charter school has found a temporary location at the University of Hawaii's Pacific Aquaculture and Coastal Resource Center nearby. It hopes the Department of Hawaiian Homelands will provide access to a permanent home at Honohononui.

