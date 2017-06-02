Statewide Monthly Siren test encounters unexpected glitch

With this week being National Hurricane Preparedness Week and the Pacific hurricane season officially starting June 1, now is an opportune time for residents to make preparations to protect their personal property before and after a storm hits.

With this week being National Hurricane Preparedness Week and the Pacific hurricane season officially starting June 1, now is an opportune time for residents to make preparations to protect their personal property before and after a storm hits.

After two busy hurricane seasons, brace yourselves for an encore: Forecasters are expecting another above-average year for tropical cyclones in the Central Pacific.

After two busy hurricane seasons, brace yourselves for an encore: Forecasters are expecting another above-average year for tropical cyclones in the Central Pacific.

This satellite photo shows three Category 4 hurricanes -- Ignacio, Jimena and Kilo -- in the Pacific at the same time. (Image: NOAA)

This satellite photo shows three Category 4 hurricanes -- Ignacio, Jimena and Kilo -- in the Pacific at the same time. (Image: NOAA)

Emergency officials are considering the monthly test of emergency sirens a success despite a minor glitch in the system.

A small number of sirens malfunctioned on Oahu HEMA officials said. After the initial sounding, some sirens triggered again for a second tone.

"The test was conducted successfully. There were a few issues noted. We're still investigating that," Telecommunications Branch Chief George Burnett said.

Burnett oversees the testing of the states 381 sirens statewide.

Officials aren't sure what caused the second sounding, but a report recapping problems with the testing will be filed by Friday.

"Normally, our technician's monitor every single siren that we have,and they'll complete a report saying which particular siren didn't go off," Arlina Agbayani, public relations officer for HEMA said.

The test coincided with the first day of the 2017 Pacific Hurricane Season, which could be an active one, according to local forecasters.

The warning system can be used to alert residents to emergencies that pose a threat to life or property. Such emergencies include natural hazards like hurricanes and tsunamis, and also acts of terrorism or war.

Officials say the sound of the sirens is a cue for the public to turn on their TV or radio for more information and instructions on how to react to an impending emergency.

Over the last few months, the state invested $25 million to improve the siren warning system statewide. They improved outdated warning systems and installed new sirens to better alert the public.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.