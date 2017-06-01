Oh baby! Kapiolani Medical Center's pregnant therapy dog gets adorable puppy shower

Winnie’s wait is almost over!

The "chief canine officer" at the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children is due to give birth in the coming weeks.

On Thursday, guests and staff of the medical center held a (what else?) puppy shower for the therapy dog.

The golden lab got treats, bubbles, and of course, lots of love.

Winnie was born in Maui and trained with Assistance Dogs of Hawaii. She will return to her birthplace to welcome her first litter of pups into the world.

And her puppies? Well, they'll take after their mom and all be trained as service dogs.

No one knows for sure the exact number of puppies Winnie will have. But, on average, labradors usually give birth to between six and 10 puppies.

Winnie’s handler, Wendi Hirsch is a psychologist at the medical center who works with interactions between patients and the therapy dog.

And even though she's very pregnant, Winnie is still social both in person -- and online. Follow her progress with the hashtag #lovewinnie.

