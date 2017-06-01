Forecast: Breezy trades to stick around through the weekend

High pressure passing by to the north of the state will strengthen the trade winds Thursday into the night, with breezy conditions expected Friday through the weekend.

The trades will ease next week as high pressure north of the islands weakens. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas through the middle of next week, with an isolated shower drifting into leeward areas from time to time due to the strength of the trades.

Surf is lower, except for the east shores. As the trade winds build, so will the wave heights on that shoreline.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii. The National Weather Service says more zones may be added later today.

- Guy Hagi

