Tickets on sale for 44th annual Kamehameha Hula Competition

Hula halau are preparing to compete in the 44th annual King Kamehameha Hula Competition which will be held in mid-June.

The competition, which bears the name of the great King Kamehameha, will host categories for dancers including kahiko, 'auana, kupuna wahine 'auana and an oli category.

The international competition is expected to have a range of local and overseas halau.

The annual event will be held at the Blaisdell arena on Saturday, June 17 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets range in prices from $8.50 to $24.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.