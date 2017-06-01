Hawaii leaders to Trump: We'll stick to Paris climate accord without you

The planet is heating up far faster than ever before: 2015 was the hottest year on record globally, and the contiguous United States had its third-wettest year since scientists started collecting records in 1895.

UH researcher says consequences of not acting on climate change 'dire'

The Yale Program on Climate Change Communication polled Americans. The New York Times then mapped out the results.

President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.

Hawaii lawmakers and members of the state's Congressional delegation railed against President Trump's decision Thursday to pull the United States out of a global agreement aimed at slowing the pace of global warming.

Speaking from the White House Rose Garden on Thursday morning, Trump announced his intentions to abandon the Paris Climate Accord, saying it could hurt U.S. workers and unfairly "handicaps" the American economy.

There's a lengthy exit process outlined in the deal, which means the U.S. would remain in the agreement -- at least formally -- through 2020.

However, Trump said: "As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the nonbinding Paris accord."

After the announcement, Gov. David Ige said Hawaii was already taking steps to implement the Paris accord -- and would continue to do so.

"Hawaii will continue to fulfill its kuleana on reaching our energy, water, land and other sustainability goals to make island Earth a home for all," Ige said, in a statement. "The innovation economy is driven by technology, clean energy, and green jobs. We will continue to lead on this transformation and work collaboratively with people around the world."

Dear Trump administration: Please stop doing insane things. Signed, Future Generations. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) June 1, 2017

Mayor Kirk Caldwell, meanwhile, said the president's decision to pull out of the climate deal "is an abandonment of American leadership and a threat to island communities like our own here in Hawaii."

He added, "My administration is dedicated to continuing on the ‘Paris path’ and I am confident that this void of federal leadership will be filled by local governments, cities and mayors across the nation.”

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, an outspoken critic of the president's climate policies, said the decision left him "angry, not deterred."

"We will win this fight, but we must be smarter, tougher and more relentless than the polluters and their friends," he said, on Twitter.

In another tweet, he wrote, "Dear Trump administration: Please stop doing insane things. Signed, Future Generations."

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, was similarly incensed, calling the decision "irresponsible" and "short-sighted."

"In Hawaii we understand why it’s important to take care of our land, ocean, and air – our way of life depends on it," Hirono said, in a statement. "Today, it’s more important than ever for states like Hawaii to boldly take the lead on clean energy innovation and good stewardship of our aina."

Scientists say Earth is likely to reach more dangerous levels of warming sooner as a result of the president's decision because America's pollution contributes so much to rising temperatures, the AP reports.

