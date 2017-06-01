Lawsuit: Boarding school dorm mom had sex with student

HONOLULU (AP) - A federal civil lawsuit alleges that a dorm mother at an elite Hawaii boarding school had sex with a male student in her campus apartment.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday by the student and his parents alleges that Hawaii Preparatory Academy knew the woman allowed students to sleep in her bed with her. The plaintiffs allege the woman sexually abused the teen numerous times between February and March 2016. According to the lawsuit, he turned 18 in March 2016. No criminal charges were filed.

Headmaster Robert McKendry in a statement declines to discuss the lawsuit but says the employee was fired after officials learned of the inappropriate relationship.

The lawsuit says the woman groomed the teen to believe that it's acceptable for students to have sex with adults.

