As part of training voyage, maritime students sail massive ship to Honolulu

A massive ship named Golden Bear has been docked at Aloha Tower the last few days, but what people might not expect is that students from California State University Maritime Academy sailed the ship to Honolulu as part of an annual training voyage.

During the specialized summer curriculum, Cal Maritime cadets are responsible for running the ship, including navigating and driving, repairing and overseeing the engines, and maintaining the vessel.

Other stops during the training cruise include El Salvador and Seattle.

Cal Maritime is one of six state maritime academies, and the only one located on the Pacific – serving not just California, but also Hawaii, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska, as well as students from many other states.

On board are several cadets from Hawaii, whose first introduction to Cal Maritime started with a local program based out of Kaneohe, designed to expose Native Hawaiian students to different ocean-based careers.

Halau Holomoana is one of the courses offered by Kanehunamoku Voyaging Academy. The year-long program is designed to return Hawaiians to meaningful 21st century work on the ocean. Instruction includes traditional Hawaiian non-instrument navigation, canoe construction and maintenance. The course ends with a 10-day open ocean voyage to Papahanaumokuakea.

Several of Kanehunamoku’s alumni have gone on to pursue a higher education at Cal Maritime and for many that’s made possible with help from the Dave Lyman Memorial Scholarship Fund, which provides $2,500 a year toward their tuition.

The 2017 award recipient will be honored at a biennial fundraising event on Thursday, June 1.

