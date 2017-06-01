Local woman from Honolulu is competing to be The Next Food Network Star

Culinary icons Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis return as mentors and judges on Food Network’s elite competition series Food Network Star, premiering Sunday, June 4th at 9pm ET/PT. Thirteen fresh competitors enter the kitchen to showcase their cooking and on-camera skills over 11 episodes, to prove to Giada and Bobby they have what it takes to join the Food Network family.

“To become a Food Network Star requires top-tier culinary skills, an impressive television presence and the utmost dedication,” said Allison Page, General Manager, U.S. Programming and Development, Scripps Networks Interactive. “Each season our viewers are inspired by the journey these talented hopefuls take to go from novice to pro, and Bobby and Giada are the perfect pair to cultivate and determine the next ‘Star.’”

In the season premiere on June 4th, 12 potential Food Network Stars arrive at the beautiful and historic Orpheum Theater in downtown Los Angeles, hoping for their big break. Bobby and Giada greet the anxious competitors with some troubling news: they have to pass one more big audition before they will officially be considered finalists. One of the finalists this season is Honolulu local Amy Pottinger.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.