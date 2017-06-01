Billy V: Wonder Woman banned, Ariana Grande Manchester benefit, Olivia Newton John battles breast cancer again, Hawaii Champ is "Forged In Fire"

The new D-C Comics Blockbuster "Wonder Woman" is banned in Lebanon! Officials say it's because the lead actress, Gal Gadot, is an Israeli...who also served in the Israeli army. Lebanon is officially at war with Israel - although a ceasefire has been in effect since 2006. But, Lebanon continues to boycott Israeli products and restricts its citizens from traveling to Israel. Warner Brothers declined to comment.

Ariana Grande's charity concert for Manchester - called "One Love Manchester" sold out in record time this morning. The OneLoveManchester twitter account posted: "One Love Manchester is now completely sold out and in under 6 minutes! For those who had tickets for the original concert on Monday May 22 were offered free tickets and the rest were sold for $52 each. Proceeds will go to the Red Cross's Manchester Emergency Fund." The lineup has expanded to include Miley Cyrus, British favorites "Take That", One Direction's Niall Horan, Black Eyed Peas and Usher from the original announcement.

Olivia Newton-John says her breast cancer has returned and spread to her back 25 years after she was first diagnosed. She's postponed a US and Canadian concert tour and will undergo photon radiation therapy.

Congrats to Hawaii's Neil Kamimura from Kailua-Kona He was crowned Champion on History Channel's Fourth Season of the show "Forged In Fire" Kamimura competed to create one of history's most iconic edged weapons. He went up against three others who had at least five years experience. Kamimura only had eight months experience, but he's been doing metal fabrication on cars all his life, He didn't sign up to compete; his girlfriend signed him up. He won $10,000; with his winnings he's buying more equipment for his shop. When he got home, he discovered 100 orders for knives since winning this past Tuesday.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.