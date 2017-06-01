Police arrest 4 in connection with armed robbery at Mililani gas station

Honolulu police say four men were taken into custody early Thursday in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in Mililani Mauka.

Police said the suspects entered the 2Go convenience store at the Hele gas station around 2:30 a.m.

One of them had a rifle, police said.

The group took off with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a vehicle, but some cleaners inside a neighboring business witnessed the robbery and called police. Police were then able to quickly track down the suspects.

The suspects were arrested within a couple blocks of the scene. A weapon was also recovered from inside the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

