Forecast: Dry trade wind weather to last through the weekend

Stable, relatively dry trade wind weather is in the forecast for today and through the weekend. It may be a little wetter Saturday and Sunday, but nothing serious.

Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 15-20 mph by this afternoon.

High in Honolulu today will be 85 degrees.

Surf is lower except for the east shores. As the trade winds build, so will the wave heights on that shoreline.

Here's today's surf forecast: 3-5 feet east, 2-4 feet north and south, 1-3 feet west.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii. The National Weather Service says more zones may be added later today.

- Dan Cooke

