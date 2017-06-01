Late-night fire destroys Laie home

A fire late Wednesday destroyed a home in Laie, Honolulu fire officials said.

The two-alarm fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. at a single-story home on Kamehameha Highway.

About 35 firefighters arrived to find the home already engulfed in flames. They managed to bring the fire under control by midnight and fully extinguished it just before 1 a.m.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials estimate the blaze caused about $150,000 worth of damage.

