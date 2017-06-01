Contamination alert posted for Punaluu stream, no swimming advised

The Department of Health's Clean Water Branch is advising the public to avoid waters near a Punaluu stream due to a contamination alert.

State officials say wastewater flowed into Kaluanui Stream and potentially into nearby coastal waters sometime Wednesday night.

Health officials tracked the wastewater to a nearby parking lot.

Signs have been posted near the area which is close to Saint Joachim's church.

It is unclear if the discharge entered the ocean, but as a precaution, officials want the public to remain out of the waters until the signs are removed.

Water samples will be collected Thursday morning.

