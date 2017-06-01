Hokulea's Homecoming could be blocked by an Ala Wai Canal bridge

They're coming home. The crew of the Hokulea and Hikianalia are sailing across the Pacific en route to Hawaii Thursday.

The Hokulea marks another major milestone in the last leg of their Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage.

Hokulea's Homecoming is getting On Wednesday, there will be a special Talk Story Event at Ward Village.

This bridge on the Ala Wai Canal is the next challenge for the crew. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Thousands are expected to greet the Polynesian voyaging canoe Hokulea when she returns home from a three year long worldwide voyage. Her next trip will take her just a very short distance. But she will have to fit beneath the Ala Moana Boulevard bridge across the Ala Wai Canal to complete it.

By the time Hokulea returns home, she'll have traveled more than 60,000 nautical miles. She's scheduled to be brought up the Ala Wai Canal to the Hawaii Convention Center -- if she can fit beneath the bridge.

"So obviously we have to go for a very low tide," said Hokulea navigation team member Cat Fuller. She was around the last time it was done, about 15 years ago. She said the 31-foot high masts will be removed. But even with everything topside removed, the canoe's end pieces will still have make it beneath the bridge.

"We had to put a lot of weight in the back of the canoe, so we used water bottles," she said. "fill them with water, sink the bank of the canoe to get her really low to get under."

Fuller also noted that the canoe is two feet wider than it was 15 years ago., but she was unsure if that would make a difference beneath the bridge.

There will be a very low tide of -0.13 feet at 5:22 a.m. on June 18. But because of El Nino, sea levels are expected to be nearly a foot higher than last time around.

Hokulea is set to dock at the convention center for a three-day fair and summit to discuss Malama Honua, the worldwide voyage that has left a mark wherever she has visited. The voyage has also had effect on her crew members, like Jason Patterson. He traveled eleven legs totaling nearly 19,000 miles.

"There are groups down there that are really not just wishing they were doing what we're doing, but actively pursuing their own voyage, and hopefully will be able to build their own Hokulea," he said.

Fuller was on a leg that brought the canoe up the East Coast of the continental U.S. "We had Hawaii people who hadn't been home in 20 years come to the canoe and burst into tears. So there's just miracles kinda happening all around," she said.

"One of the main reasons for this voyage was to make connections on a global basis, but a lot of the connections we made were people from home," Fuller added. "Like you said, bringing a piece of home to them."

