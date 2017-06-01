Big Island police searching for man wanted on 41 counts of child sex assault

Hawaii County police are asking the public for help in finding a man wanted on 41 counts of sex assault against a minor under 14.

David Kamanao Willett, 30, faces 19 counts of first-degree sex assault.

One of the counts reportedly involved a preschool-aged boy in 2008.

Willett doesn't have a permanent address on the Big Island, but Hawaii Police say he frequents the South Hilo and Puna Districts.

Willett is described as 5-foot-7, 168 pounds with a visible tribal tattoo on the left side of his face.

Anyone with information is asked is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

