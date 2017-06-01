Maui lawyer uses personal cancer battle to give others hope

A Maui lawyer is using his personal cancer battle to give others hope -- and he's picking up some celebrity supporters.

In the five years since Jamil Newirth has been diagnosed with brain cancer, he passed the bar exam, ran a marathon, and ended up on a jumbotron.

Newirth said he was 32 years old and just graduated from the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law when he started having severe headaches. Doctors told him it was stress from studying for the bar exam. But Newirth said symptoms turned into vomiting and loss of feeling on the left side of body. An MRI revealed a large tumor in his brain and doctors diagnosed him stage four glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. Newirth said they gave him 17 months to live.

"Was just kind of like, ‘Oh you have this and you have 17 months to live’ it was like any compassion, or, ‘You can try this,’ any hope given with it, just diagnosis," said Newirth.

He said doctors told him he had between a five to ten percent chance to survive to five years and the cancer is almost always fatal.

The now 37-year-old has beaten those odds.

"After being diagnosed and going through all the emotions that come along with it, finally it meant to me that it was obviously a challenge, a very big challenge. And I think I'm the type of person that I like challenges …it was a statistic that I wasn't willing to accept," Newirth said.

Newirth began a clinical trial at the University of California Los Angeles where he met Dr. Linda Liau, Professor of Neurosurgery and Director of the UCLA Brain Tumor Program.

"His story was just so compelling that I felt that we should do what we can to get him on the trial," said Dr. Liau in a video provided by Newirth.

The experimental treatment included surgery, radiation, and a year of chemotherapy.

Newirth said he still has a remaining tumor but shows no signs of regrowth that is closely monitored at UCLA.

He passed the bar exam while undergoing treatments, completed his first marathon in December and plans to keep living his life to the fullest.

In March, Newirth was invited to be a "Laker for a Day." He got to be on the court during half time and was even featured on the jumbotron.

But Newirth said his greatest blessing is the support of friends and family who continue to help him overcome cancer's death sentence and he hopes his new non-profit, "UVSC" (you versus cancer), can do the same for others.

"Probably the most helpful thing to anybody diagnosed is staying positive and having that support around them is crucial, I felt. So hopefully UVSC can help provide that support and keep people engaged positively fighting against cancer.”

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.