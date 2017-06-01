Magical ride continues for former 'Bow Phil Handy

It has been a pretty remarkable journey for anyone associated with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors in recent years. The two franchises are the first to ever meet in three consecutive NBA Finals when game one tips off Thursday afternoon.

Former University of Hawaii guard (1993-1995) Phil Handy is one of them, having been an assistant coach with the Cavaliers for the last four seasons.

"Just being able to say you've been to the finals three years in a row, let alone playing the same team three years in a row, we're making history," Handy told Hawaii News Now by phone Wednesday.

It's nothing Handy could have ever dreamed of being a part of more than 20 years after helping UH win the WAC championship in 1994.

"Thinking back to my college days, I was just trying to figure out if I could be a professional basketball player, let alone reaching the heights that I've reached. There was nothing in my mind that could have helped me envision the path and the journey that I've been able to be on the last few years."

Handy was self-made as a coach, building his reputation as a player development coach with some of the best in the game like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. His first NBA job was with the Los Angeles Lakers before arriving in Cleveland.

Fast forward to last year when the Cavs were down 2-0 in the series to the Warriors. Handy was the guy to give the speech that lit a fire under the Cavs and fueled them to their first title in franchise history.

"That wasn't something that was planned. That was just my raw emotions at the time. I hope none of us, none of our coaching staff, have to give any fiery speeches. I hope that the guys are prepared and they understand the challenges that's ahead of them."

The former 'Bow and Oakland native sat in a barbershop chair Wednesday, on the eve of game one, thinking about this journey that he's been on that still feels like a dream.

"It's been unbelievable to be a part of it, experience it, being able to share parts of it with my family and close friends. It's been an amazing ride. Sometimes I still have to pinch myself."

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.