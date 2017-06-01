Deportation of immigrant Kona farmer would be family's 'biggest fear'

After months of good rain, the owner of El Molinito Farm in Holualoa is expecting a bumper crop.

Problem is, he might not be around to see it.

Twenty-eight years ago, Andres Magana came to Kona to take a job picking coffee. After a decade of hard work, he saved enough money to buy a farm of his own. Now, on top of his own operation, he's overseeing 15 more.

"You can see how full all of these branches are," said Magana. "This will probably be ready to harvest the first week of August."

August will likely be too late for Magana; President Trump's Attorney General has ordered the 43-year-old back to Mexico, even though he was working to obtain citizenship when he was told he had to go.

"I never tried to hide it, always answered my phone when immigration called me and said come see us," he says. "I come in to each court on time. Everything, I tried to do all my best."

The farmer says he never knew his dad. He was smuggled across the United States/Mexico border by human traffickers when he 15 so that he could live with his mother after she found work in California.

Today, Magana has a wife and three children of his won, all of whom are U.S. citizens. The thought of him being ripped from their lives has been devastating.

"My biggest fear is my family being separated," said 14-year-old Paola Magana.

"I can't imagine having a no dad with me," added 12-year-old Hector.

Magana is their sole provider – if he leaves, his oldest daughter would have to drop out of college and get a job to help her mom with the bills.

"I'm a junior right now. As for my brother and my sister, I don't know who would take care of them," 20-year-old Victoria Magana Ledesma. "Dad looks after them all the time, and his entire business would probably fall through because I don't have the experience to support it."

Over the years, Magana's reputation has made him one of the most sought-after coffee growers on the Big Island. He's known for his work to rid farms of the destructive borer beetle.

"He's been taking care of this farm, and he's got it down to about 2% or less bug problem," said Magana's business partner, Brian Lindau.

Lindau says he can understand the President's desire to rid the country of illegal immigrants who are here causing trouble, but can't comprehend something like this.

"When you get a guy like Andres who's a model citizen, been in business for years, pays taxes and is one of the heavy hitters in the coffee industry here, you're shooting yourself in the foot and you're shooting down the Kona coffee business," he said.

Magana says besides a distant aunt he has no one in Mexico -- saying everything that means anything to him is in Kona.

"This is my home," said Magana.

Magana is hoping to be granted a little bit more time get everything set straight. In August his daughter will turn 21 and she'll be able to apply for an immigrant visa that will allow her father to stay.

