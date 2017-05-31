Takai's memory lives on at Ford Island's new Pacific Warfighting Center

U.S. Rep. Mark Takai, who was elected to the state Legislature at just 27 and served two decades there before being elected to Congress, died Wednesday after a months-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

U.S. Rep. Mark Takai dies at 49 after battle with cancer

Speaking of his own experience after his son Beau's death, Vice President Joe Biden is telling the family of the late congressman Mark Takai to "hang on to each other."

Vice President Joe Biden speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday during a Celebration of Life ceremony for Hawaii Rep. Mark Takai. Takai died earlier this year after a months-long battle with pancreatic cancer. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

At memorial for lawmaker, Biden speaks of his own grief

U.S. and state officials speak in honor of Takai. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Scores turned out Wednesday to dedicate the new Ford Island Pacific Warfighting Center in honor of U.S. Rep. K. Mark Takai.

Takai, who died in July 2016, was a veteran of the Hawaii Army National Guard and longtime member of the state Legislature.

He was remembered Wednesday as a genuine servant to Hawaii and the nation.

"I hope they do feel his aloha spirit cause that was something really big with him," said Sami Takai, the representative's wife. "I hope they also feel kind of inspired, because I think for his short life he was really able to accomplish a lot in his life. And I do hope that inspires other people."

The K. Mark Takai Pacific Warfighting Center will support U.S. Pacific Command. The two-story building at Ford Island provides a location for military operations and collaboration between government and non-government agencies.

