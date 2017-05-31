Family grapples with flooding every time it rains — and with officials who say it's not their problem

Every time it rains, the Sakatas' backyard in Pauoa Valley turns into "Akaka Falls."

"It's usually a gushing waterfall and it's usually loud and deafening and so we had to put a board to prevent the water from flooding our yard," said homeowner Wendy Sakata, who lives on Booth Road.

The decades-long flooding problem stems from a drainage system up the mountain on Pacific Heights.

And now, the Sakatas and other area families are calling on the government to step in to prevent a landslide.

Alexander Schlemmer lives on Von Hamm Place about three-quarters up the long and curved Pacific Heights Road. He said he experiences flooding too when the drainage pipe next to his home gushes with water during heavy rains.

"The water shoots out here full force and it floods everything downstairs," he said.

Sakata said she inherited her Pauoa home and its problems.

Correspondence from her father and grandfather with a parade of past politicians dates back to 1956.

The latest politician the family has been in contact with: Councilwoman Carol Fukunaga, who says the Sakatas' flooding is theirs to deal with.

"The departments investigated and subsequently told us there is really nothing they can do," Fukunaga said. "That this was a matter that was part of a subdivision many years ago."

City Department of Facility Maintenance Director Ross Sasamura said in a statement that the flooding "involves private property and was the subject of several responses over the years from Councilman Rudy Pacarro to Councilmember Carol Fukunaga today."

And a city official said in 2015 that the drainage pattern has been around for over 80 years.

Fukunaga said there are many old neighborhoods like Pacific Heights dealing with drainage problems that are only getting worse.

And that's exactly why the Sakatas think the city needs to step in.

"I don't think it should be my problem," she said.

