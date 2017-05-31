Child critically injured in two-car crash on Kauai

An 8-year-old girl was critically injured Wednesday in a two-car crash on Kuhio Highway in Anahola, Kauai police said.

The crash happened about 10 a.m., when a Mazda sedan rear-ended a Toyota truck while stopped in the northbound lane.

An 8-year-old girl sitting in the front seat of the Mazda was taken to Wilcox Hospital with critical injuries.

She has since been airlifted to the Queen’s Medical Center for further treatment.

The driver of the sedan, a 23-year-old Anahola woman, did not report any major injuries.

The 24-year-old driver of the truck, of Kapaa, was not injured. His passenger, a 26-year-old Kapaa man, was treated at the scene.

The crash closed the highway for two hours.

