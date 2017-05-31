Sentencing delayed for teen accused of killing albatross at Kaena Point

Photo of albatross killed at Kaena and left on nest (Image source: DLNR)

A judge has delayed the sentencing of a former Punahou School student accused of killing protected birds at Kaena Point in 2015.

The hearing will now take place in July to determine the fate of 19-year-old Christian Gutierrez.

The teen could face up to a year in jail, but may avoid time behind bars because he took a plea deal in March.

Authorities accused Gutierrez and two other students in the killings of 15 Laysan albatrosses at Kaena Point Natural Reserve two years ago.

They're also accused of destroying 17 nests.

According to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife investigator, one of the birds was killed with a pellet gun while another was bludgeoned to death. Several birds reportedly had their lower limbs cut off.

"Appalling. Absolutely appalling," said Cathy Goeggel, president of Animal Rights Hawaii, after the incident. "It was just out of control. Why would they harm an albatross sitting on a nest?"

State and federal investigators say that the killings set conservation efforts back nearly a decade and caused more than $200,000 in damage.

