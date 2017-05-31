Maui educator finds outpouring of support after brother dies in racist attack

Meche, pictured here, graduated from Reed College with a degree in Economics. (Image: Reed College)

A Maui community is coming together to send leis and donations to the head of a Haiku school whose brother died in last week's racist attack in Portland, Ore.

There has been an outpouring of support for Melita Charan, head of school and co-founder of Roots, a private school in Haiku.

Roots organized the creation of a long lei in support of Charan's younger brother, 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, who was one of two men fatally stabbed after defending two Muslim women on a Portland light-rail train.

Floral and financial donations have been pouring in from across the island in order to support the family.

The school organized lei making sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meche, a recent Reed College graduate, was killed in the attack along with Rick Best, an Army veteran. The stabbings occurred on a light-rail train on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest time of year for Muslims.

Rachel Macy, a witness to the events, told CBS affiliate KOIN she comforted Meche in his final moments. She gave Meche her shirt and prayed with him.

"He said, 'Tell them, I want everybody to know, I want everybody on the train to know, I love them," Macy said. "He was a beautiful man, that's what I want people to know."

