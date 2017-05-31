So close! Maui teen wows on stage, but isn't named among national spelling bee finalists

A Maui student says she's disappointed that she didn't make it to the finals in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, but wouldn't trade the experience.

"It’s really exciting because I got to meet people from everywhere across America and even from other countries," said 13-year-old Leela Waterford, a seventh grader at Emmanuel Lutheran School. "And I got to be the only person from Hawaii here representing."

And represent she did. When she came to the microphone the first time, she greeted the judges with, "Aloha kakahiaka!"

Waterford was competing against 291 elite competitors in the bee in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

She wasn't among the 40 finalists who advanced to the finals.

On the spelling bee stage, Waterford successfully spelled both crepehanger and advolution correctly.

But she didn't score high enough on a written grammar and vocabulary test to progress to the next round.

Spelling is in the family. Waterford's sister, Ameera, competed in 2016.

The spelling bee finals are set for Thursday.

