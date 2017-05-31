UH Marine Center hit as part of nationwide rash of bomb threats

A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.More >>
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.More >>
Every time it rains, the Sakatas' backyard in Pauoa Valley turns into "Akaka Falls."More >>
Every time it rains, the Sakatas' backyard in Pauoa Valley turns into "Akaka Falls."More >>
After 41 years in business, a popular Kakaako eatery will serve its final meal on Wednesday night. Kincaid's Honolulu, which used be named Horatio's, is one of ...More >>
After 41 years in business, a popular Kakaako eatery will serve its final meal on Wednesday night. Kincaid's Honolulu, which used be named Horatio's, is one of ...More >>
Scores turned out Wednesday to dedicate the new Ford Island Pacific Warfighting Center in honor of U.S. Rep. K. Mark Takai.More >>
Scores turned out Wednesday to dedicate the new Ford Island Pacific Warfighting Center in honor of U.S. Rep. K. Mark Takai.More >>