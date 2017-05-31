UH Marine Center hit as part of nationwide rash of bomb threats

Employees at the University of Hawaii's Marine Center on Nimitz Highway were evacuated Wednesday after reports of a bomb threat.

The threat turned out to be a hoax, and FBI officials say it could be part of a rash of threats being seen nationwide this week.

The threat came in about 8:40 a.m., when the center got a fax demanding $25,000.

Ross Barnes, port operations manager, said the message said the center should "send some money to this address and no one will get hurt."

Police combed through the building and the all clear was given around 10 a.m.

