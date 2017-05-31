Driver in fatal one-car crash in Kau charged with negligent homicide

The man killed in a fatal crash in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Sunday has been identified and the car’s driver has been charged.

John Ashley Becker, a 48-year-old from Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene after being pinned beneath a Toyota Tacoma.

Police have charged the driver, Kenneth J. Ewing, 43, of Pahoa, with first-degree negligent homicide.

Ewing was driving to Kau shortly before 9 p.m. when he lost control of his Tacoma, rolling the car and ejecting all three occupants.

If convicted, Ewing could spend up to 10 years in federal prison and pay up to $250,000.

The National Park Service and Hawaii police are currently investigating the case.

The crash is the second fatal traffic accident in the park this year.

