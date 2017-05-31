After 41 years, Kincaid's serves its last meals up to loyal customers

After 41 years in business, a popular Kakaako eatery will serve its final meal on Wednesday night.

Kincaid's Honolulu, which used be named Horatio's, is one of dozens of tenants leaving Ward Warehouse. The retail complex will be demolished to make way for a luxury condo project.

"I enjoy eating here, but I also enjoy the wait help. They're very cordial and sweet and remember you," said longtime customer Claire Hughes. "I'm very sad that the restaurant is closing. I'm very sad because we're going to lose the beautiful view of the water."

Several of Kincaid's signature dishes are now on the menu at its sister restaurant, Ryan's Grill. All of Kincaid's employees were also offered positions at the Ward Centre eatery.

Kincaid's closes at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Kincaid's and other Ward Warehouse tenants received notice that they’d have to be out by Aug. 6.

It’s all to make way for new luxury condos.

Developer Howard Hughes is moving forward with plans to demolish Ward Warehouse -- which has been in existence since 1975 -- and redevelop the area.

The closure is the latest in a spate of Hawaii favorite eateries to close its doors.

Earlier this month, Larry's Bakery in Salt Lake announced plans to close its doors after 57 years. Ono Hawaiian Foods in Kapahulu, which has been around for nearly six decades, plans to close its door next month.

