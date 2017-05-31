UH's Thomas named Big West Freshman Pitcher of the Year

Dylan Thomas went from redshirting his first season in Manoa to being named Big West Freshman Pitcher of the Year. The California native received the honor from the conference Wednesday after finishing fifth in the Big West and 59th nationally with nine saves. His 2.01 ERA was second-best on the Rainbow Warriors.
In 17 appearances, Thomas had 20 strikeouts and held opponents to a .217 batting average. He was named an all-conference honorable mention.
Five other Rainbow Warriors received conference honors. Seniors Brendan Hornung and Josh Rojas were named to the Big West second team. Joining Thomas as an honorable mention is fellow freshman Adam Fogel, junior Dylan Vchulek and senior Casey Ryan.
