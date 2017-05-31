Geek Beat: DJI Spark, Google updates, Essential Home

Drones are becoming more of a common sight in the air as technology progresses and prices become more affordable to the average consumer. With prices ranging from under $100 going all the way up to the thousands, which drone is best suited for your need?

DJI, one of the leaders in the recreational drone industry, has just come out with a new model that will have rookie pilots, as well as the experienced flayers, lining up for the new aircraft.

Our resident Geek Ryan Ozawa and Burt Lum from ByteMarks Cafe on HPR1 review the new DJI Spark, along with the new Google updates and Essential Home products in this week's Geek Beat.

