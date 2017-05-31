Hawaii's Finest Television features behind the scenes take on Hawaii

Hawaii’s Finest Television showcases everything that Hawaii offers. We were raised in a location that no other place in the world can compare to – the islands, our backyard, is a mystical playground and we want to share that, through our eyes. There are much more to our island home than people see on television and social media, and as “locals,” we want to capture and share the true spirit of aloha with our viewers.

Each show will be broken into segments that will cover a vast array of areas such as places, people, famous landmarks and establishments. We will give viewers a raw, behind the scenes take on Hawaii, as well as share with them the essence of our culture. Below are some of the things we are featuring in the television series.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.