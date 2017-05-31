4th Annual West Oahu Pet Walk features LED collars, food and fun for pets and humans alike

Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.More >>
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.More >>
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.More >>
A man investigating working conditions at a company that makes Ivanka Trump brand shoes has been arrested and two more are missing, the arrested man's wife and an advocacy group say.More >>
A man investigating working conditions at a company that makes Ivanka Trump brand shoes has been arrested and two more are missing, the arrested man's wife and an advocacy group say.More >>