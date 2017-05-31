4th Annual West Oahu Pet Walk features LED collars, food and fun for pets and humans alike

Poi Dogs & Popoki (PDP), a nonprofit committed to helping end pet overpopulation and reduce euthanasia of animals by providing affordable spay and neuter options, today announced the new and exciting elements for its fourth annual West Oahu Pet Walk, which will be held Saturday, June 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Ewa Puuloa District Park. Register by May 31 at and receive a free, light-up LED collar and bag of Teeth Treat™ dental treat for your pet!

The new theme this year is “Night Light and Bite”— a walk featuring LED collars for participating pups during the evening walk, which starts at dusk. There will be featured “bites” for humans along the route, with pupus provided by Russo’s Coal-fired Italian Kitchen, California Pizza Kitchen, Buffalo Wild Wings, Hoakalei Country Club, and Luibueno’s Mexican and Latin Cuisine.

“Every year, participation in the Pet Walk has doubled because West Oahu is the fastest-growing pet-friendly community in the state,” says Alicia Maluafiti, founder and volunteer Board President of Poi Dogs & Popoki. “This year we expect 600 pet owners and 350 pets to join us at this pau hana walk.”

Maluafiti believes that life is better for all with a pet, and for empty nesters, pets often become their children.

“In Hawaii, 72 percent of families have a cat or dog,” she continues. “Nearly 50 percent of dogs sleep on the bed with their owners; 68 percent of owners say they buy their pets birthday gifts; and 14 percent have created Facebook pages for their pets.”

Register ($50 fee per family) by May 31, and receive a free LED collar, a bag of Teeth Treat™, and one entry into the prize drawings including 50,000 Hawaiian Miles. In addition to registering online, pet owners easily can fundraise for the registration fee. And for every additional $50 raised, you receive an additional entry into the prize drawings. Raise $100 and also receive a PDP hydroflask. All participants will be entered to win a variety of fabulous prize drawings, including the grand prize: 50,000 Hawaiian Miles!

To register for the walk, visit: https://www.firstgiving.com/poidogsandpopoki/west-oahu-pet-walk-2017.

To learn more about PDP, visit poidogsandpopoki.org.

