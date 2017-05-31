Japan Airlines to add daily service between Kona, Tokyo

Japan Airlines will be adding a new service between the Kona International Airport and Narita International Airport in Tokyo, the airline announced on Wednesday.

The new service will begin Sept. 15.

The service is an addition to JAL’s six current non-stop flights between Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Honolulu.

Pending government approval, the flights are scheduled to depart Narita at 9:25 p.m. and arrive in Kona at 10:15 a.m. Flights from Kona will take off at 12:15 p.m. and arrive in Narita at 4 p.m.

Flights will operate with a fully revamped JAL SKY SUITE 767 aircraft, which seats 199 passengers.

