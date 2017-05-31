HTA: New Tokyo-Kona route could bring in $84M in tourist revenues

Japan Airlines will launch a new daily, non-stop service between Tokyo and Kona, the airline announced on Wednesday.

The new route will be in addition to Japan Airlines' six current routes between Honolulu and Japanese cities.

The Narita International Airport to Kona route starts Sept. 15.

Upon government approval, the flights from Narita to Kona will depart at 9:25 p.m. and arrive at 10:15 a.m. The flights from Kona will depart at 12:15 p.m. and arrive in Narita at 4:00 p.m.

The flights will operate with a revamped 767 aircraft with the ability to seat 199 passengers.

"Over the years, JAL has played a significant role in the expansion of our state’s tourism industry, economy and the cultural exchange we enjoy with Japan," Gov. David Ige said, in a news release.

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, this new service is expected to bring in $84.2 million in tourist dollars and $9.8 million in tax revenue. In addition, the flights will bring 900 jobs to the Big Island.

