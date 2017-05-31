Billy V: Weekend Box Office, NBC Thursday lineup, 14 things about Aulii

While Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales made $77million and came in No. 1 over the holiday weekend, the box office total is disappointing. Previous Pirates movies have made over $100 million in their opening weekends. Speaking of disappointments, Baywatch debuted in third and wasn't even able to make $20 million. Pirates did make up money from its worldwide figures bringing 208.4 million from outside the US. This was the worst box office take for a Memorial Day Weekend since it hit its lowest level since 1999 when the top movie was "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" was in its second week. Coming in second place was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 which brought in $25 million. Many are waiting to see the highly anticipated Wonder Woman movie. It's official release date is Friday but hits theaters here in Hawaii starting tomorrow night.

NBC's hit drama This Is Us is staying put. NBC TV has reversed its biggest scheduling move announced earlier this month, which was This Is Us moving from Tuesday to Thursday next fall. NBC has tweaked its fall schedule, with This Is Us staying in its post-The Voice Tuesday slot. Superstore and The Good Place will head back to their original Thursday Home.

From a picture that was posted from Aulii Cravalho?s FB page, she captioned it: "Grateful for Memorial Day, honoring the military service and sacrifice of all our men and women in uniform, their families at home and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. ?? Our deepest thanks and gratitude." Aulii sang the National Anthem during the Memorial Day festivities at the US Capitol with the National Symphony Orchestra.

Speaking of Aulii Cravahlo, a list of "Things You May Not Have Known About Aulii" that was done during a Q&A on the website "Reddit." A few items from the list include her intellectual pursuits outside of acting, who she looks up to, her favorite breakfast food, as well as her favorite place to grab a plate lunch. Look for the rest of the list on HawaiiNewsNow.com

