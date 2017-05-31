Business Report: Interisland cargo shipments

Young Brothers reports first quarter interisland cargo shipping was more or less flat. It rose point-two. Dragging that down was the closure of the sugar plantation. That ended one third of Maui outbound AG shipments. Dial that out and overall cargo rose, not point-two, but 1-point-2.

Here are winter shipments of all cargo inbound to neighbor island ports. Shipments grew to Molokai and both sides of the Big Island. They fell to Kauai and Maui, and sharply to Lanai, following completion of construction projects.

