Michigan's governor honors soldier who died in Hawaii crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Michigan's governor is honoring a soldier who died when the military truck in which he was riding crashed during training in Hawaii.

Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff Thursday on all state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of 36-year-old U.S. Army Sgt. Terrence Hinton, who died May 14.

Snyder says in a statement that Hinton "dedicated his life to protecting our country and will be remembered for his bravery and sacrifice."

Hinton was from Grand Rapids, Michigan, and was assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division on Oahu. He had deployed to Afghanistan in 2010 and Kuwait in 2014 for a total of 21 months.

A service in Hinton's honor is Thursday in Grand Rapids.

