Kincaid's to close doors for good on Thursday

A popular restaurant at Ward Warehouse is closing for good this week, marking the beginning of the end of an era for the community gathering place.

Many customers are flocking to Kincaid’s before it closes its doors on Thursday.

It’s all to make way for new luxury condos. Developer Howard Hughes is moving forward with plans to demolish Ward Warehouse -- which has been in existence since 1975 -- and redevelop the area.

Ward Warehouse tenants received notice that they’d have to be out by Aug. 6.

The restaurant, which sells up everything from steak to seafood, has been serving customers on the second floor of Ward Warehouse for more than 30 years.

Kincaid’s does not have plans to relocate. Its Seattle owner, Restaurants Unlimited Inc., says its sister restaurant Ryan’s Grill will stay open next door at Ward Centre.

