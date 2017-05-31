Forecast: After a brief hiatus, the trade winds are back!

The trade winds are back!

They will be 10-20 mph today, then strengthen to 15-25 mph Thursday. The breezy -- at times, windy -- trades will stay with us through the weekend.

A fairly stable and dry atmosphere will limit showers to brief episodes mainly windward and mauka, mainly nights and mornings.

The high in Honolulu today will be 86 degrees.

Surf is dropping on all shores except the east side. As the trade winds build, so will the waves on eastern shores.

Here are today's wave heights from the National Weather Service: 3-6 feet north, 2-4 feet east and west, 2-3 feet south.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, and coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

