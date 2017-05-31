'Homeless court' creates housing for displaced citizens

HONOLULU (AP) - The Hawaiian island of Oahu's new "homeless court" initiative has cleared a backlog of 268 cases and has gotten four homeless defendants housed since it began in January.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday that Public Defender Jack Tonaki and Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald created the "homeless court," or Community Outreach Court, to resolve outstanding court cases for homeless individuals while also getting them into housing.

So far, 21 defendants have appeared, including three who have gotten into transitional housing and a chronically homeless who now has an apartment after nearly 30 years on the street.

State Legislature has agreed to fund $445,000 for each of the next two years to provide staff to focus specifically on the Community Outreach Court.

