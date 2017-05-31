Hawaii's most misspelled word in 2017 is...

Google Trends released new data on misspelled words by state.

Google took the data from online searches that began with "how to spell" and compiled them into a nationwide map.

The most misspelled words across the nation ranged from available in Nevada to receipt in Florida and Giraffe in Louisiana.

Alaska needed help spelling schedule while California Google users searched up beautiful.

Wisconsin users needed help spelling the name of their own state while seven states needed help with words that were five letters or less.

So what was Hawaii's most misspelled in 2017 word according to Google Trends?

People. (P-E-O-P-L-E).

The new data was released in advance of the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee which begins Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.