Woman, 63, dies after being pulled from Waikiki waters

Honolulu police confirm a 63-year-old woman died after she was found unresponsive in waters off Waikiki beach.

Bystanders found the woman unresponsive just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, and brought her to shore, EMS officials said. The bystanders conducted CPR until first responders arrived. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition where she later died.

The woman's identity and official cause of death have not yet been released.

