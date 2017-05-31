PHOTOS: Rail cars get first test on tracks - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

PHOTOS: Rail cars get first test on tracks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The cars for Honolulu's rail project got their first test on railway tracks Tuesday.

Some mobile users may need to click here to see more photos.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly