Mariota's Motiv8 Foundation to sponsor GPA College Showcase

In recent years the GPA college showcase has grown exponentially, helping more and more local high school football players connect with coaches at the next level. However, this year with Marcus Mariota and the Motiv8 foundation sponsoring the event, organizers are taking the camp to the next level and providing even more opportunity for prep athletes.

"It's one thing to send a hudl highlight tape into a school. It's another thing for those coaches to evaluate them over three practices," said GPA College Showcase organizer, Rich Miano. "Any coach that comes here to Hawaii, once they get in front of our student athletes, they're going to want to start a pipeline if they already don't have a pipeline. So, I think it's really huge to be able to get more coaches to Hawaii."

Mariota's Motiv8 Foundation is doing exactly that. Providing the financial aid needed by coaches from all over the nation to attend the GPA College Showcase, and watch the players they hope to recruit.

"Motiv8 has become our presenting sponsor and the biggest sponsor GPA has ever had," added Miano. "It allows us to subsidize college coaches, the Division II, III, NAIA, and junior college coaches, Not only to fly here, but to house them, feed them. So, without Marcus Mariota and the Motiv8 Foundation we wouldn't be able to do what we do."

Due to new NCAA rules regarding satellite camps, Division I coaches cannot attend the camp this year. But, according to Miano, filling those spots with additional coaches from other collegiate levels could be beneficial for local football players.

"At first we thought it was a negative. But, we've really tried to turn it into a positive," said Miano. "By, having the Motiv8 Foundation be able to subsidize college coaches, we'll have more colleges here that actually will give money, financial aid, or scholarships to our local youths. So, we're very pleased at the direction of the camp."

The GPA College Showcase will be held June 7th and 8th. You can register at gpafootball.com. Early registration costs $99.00 and ends on May 31st. Late registration costs $129.00 and ends on June 8th. Walk-ups can register but space is limited and a cap will be set.