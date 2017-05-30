9-year-old Hawaii dancer competes for $1 million

Today the state’s largest airport was officially renamed in honor of one of Hawaii’s most powerful politicians.More >>
Today the state’s largest airport was officially renamed in honor of one of Hawaii’s most powerful politicians.More >>
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.More >>
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.More >>
A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling.More >>
A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling.More >>
A man investigating working conditions at a company that makes Ivanka Trump brand shoes has been arrested and two more are missing, the arrested man's wife and an advocacy group say.More >>
A man investigating working conditions at a company that makes Ivanka Trump brand shoes has been arrested and two more are missing, the arrested man's wife and an advocacy group say.More >>
After years of debate, an Oahu cemetery is now trying to move forward with a scaled-back expansion plan. Critics, however, are still opposed to the proposed changes ...More >>
After years of debate, an Oahu cemetery is now trying to move forward with a scaled-back expansion plan. Critics, however, are still opposed to the proposed changes ...More >>