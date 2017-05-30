9-year-old Hawaii dancer competes for $1 million

One million dollars is on the line for a young Kapolei dancer.

At just 9 years old, Kea Peahu is competing on national television with her dancing crew, “The Lab.”

World of Dance premiered Tuesday on NBC.

Over the course of the season, The Lab will compete against talented dancers from across the globe. The prize: $1 million and the title of “world’s greatest dancer.”

Competitors will perform each week in a series of dance battles.

Peahu, a hip-hop dancer, will compete in a variety of styles from popping and locking to ballet and ballroom with The Lab. The group will be judged by world-renowned dancers Jennifer Lopez, NE-YO and Derek Hough.

Hosted by Jenna Dewan Tatum, the competition is broken up in three divisions, junior (17-year-olds and under), upper (groups of one to four dancers who are 18 years old and up) and team (groups of five or more dancers who are 18 years old and older).

Peahu and The Lab are competing in the junior division against 14 other competitors.

World of Dance will air every Tuesday on NBC at 4 p.m. Hawaii time.

