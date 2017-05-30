Saint Louis QB Cordeiro verbally commits to UH

The next quarterback to come out of Saint Louis High School plans on staying in Hawaii. Chevan Cordeiro, the Crusaders soon-to-be senior quarterback, verbally committed to join the Rainbow Warriors.
UH was first to offer Cordeiro a scholarship three weeks ago. He was already beginning to generate interest from Pac-12 schools before his first season as the full-time starter after spending two years behind Tua Tagovailoa.
Saint Louis offensive coordinator Ron Lee compared him to Timmy Chang, but better at this point, and said he expects Cordeiro to be the top quarterback in the state next season.
"I'm very impressed with his work ethic and his arm strength. He's exceptionally accurate with the deep ball," said Lee. "There's a lot of good things that we're excited about."
Saint Louis quarterbacks coach Vince Passas has seen a lot of outstanding quarterbacks come through the school, and spoke very highly of Cordeiro.
"He just needs an opportunity," Passas said. "He's an amazing quarterback as well."
