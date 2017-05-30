Hawaiian Memorial Park scales back expansion plan

After years of debate, an Oahu cemetery is now trying to move forward with a scaled-back expansion plan. Critics, however, are still opposed to the proposed changes on the conservation land.

Hawaiian Memorial Park has sold 93% of its burial plots and needs to expand to keep up with demand, according to the cemetery.



The revised plan would add interment sites on roughly 28 acres of a 156 acre parcel next to the cemetery's existing property. There would be a 2,000-foot buffer zone from the Pohai Nani retirement community and a 150-foot buffer from the nearest houses. The plan also includes a 14.5 acre cultural preserve to protect a heiau on the property which would be maintained by the Koolaupoko Hawaiian Civic Club.

Cemetery officials recently presented the updated proposal to the Kaneohe Neighborhood Board. The board has not yet taken a position on the revised project.



"They scrapped the previous plan and they came up with something completely different, something that related to what the community concerns originally were having to do with the size of the expansion, some of the cultural sites," said chair Mo Radke.

The state Land Use Commission rejected the original project in 2009. Last February, a Honolulu City Council committee shelved the cemetery's request to alter the Koolaupoko Sustainable Communities Plan to accommodate the cemetery's expansion.

The group "Save Kaneohe" has been fighting the cemetery's expansion requests for a decade.



"They've been paying virtually no taxes on this property because it's in conservation land and now they want to turn around and start developing on it and making money on it, but that land is zoned for conservation and it should be kept as conservation," said the group's spokesman, Grant Yoshimori.

Hawaiian Memorial Park expects the City Council to take the issue up again in the coming months.



"Hawaiian Memorial Park is committed to addressing the needs of area residents while also balancing the need for cemetery space, especially given the rise in demand from Hawaii's aging population," said Jay Morford, president of Hawaiian Memorial Life Plan, Ltd. "That is why we're voluntarily creating a conservation easement over the entire property to protect the land from future development."

